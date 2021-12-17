Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,865,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

