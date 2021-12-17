Financial Counselors Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,326. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

