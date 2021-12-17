Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,779 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,043,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,284,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,247,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

