Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,046 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $21,135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 874.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 402,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 769.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 364,398 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

