Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after buying an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after buying an additional 271,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RIO opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
