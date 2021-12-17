Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.