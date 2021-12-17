Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 721,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

