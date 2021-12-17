Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $418,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SONY opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

