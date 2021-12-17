Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

