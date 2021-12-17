Financial Review: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 20.64% 7.90% 2.74% Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18%

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $330.10 million 6.30 $93.59 million $0.68 26.10 Video River Networks $1.63 million 16.56 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Urban Edge Properties and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus target price of $19.69, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Video River Networks on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

