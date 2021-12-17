FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

