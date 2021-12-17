First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNLIF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.32.

FNLIF opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

