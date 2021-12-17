First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.