First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the November 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.19. 26,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

