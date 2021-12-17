First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

