First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

