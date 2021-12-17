Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 115,673 shares valued at $11,785,879. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,505. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

