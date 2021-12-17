Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 115,673 shares worth $11,785,879. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

