Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,351 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

