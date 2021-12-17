Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,276 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of PNR opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

