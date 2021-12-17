Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KXI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 129,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

