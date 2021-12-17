Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 269,930 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,934,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

