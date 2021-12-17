Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,834 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,079,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $146.39 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

