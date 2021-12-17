Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,988,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,015,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $121.37 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $103.34 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

