Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.29. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

