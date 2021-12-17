Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,183 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 42,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.35 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

