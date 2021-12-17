Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 781,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $258,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,825,000 after purchasing an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

