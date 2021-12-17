Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $29.05 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

