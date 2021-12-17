Function X Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002121 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $405.52 million and $42.50 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,853.98 or 1.00124537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00940102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

