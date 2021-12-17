FunFair (FUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00204337 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

