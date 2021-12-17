FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Summit Industrial Income REIT Issued By Desjardins (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$1.31. The company had revenue of C$40.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.