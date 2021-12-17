FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Increased by Analyst

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,232,000 after buying an additional 210,818 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

