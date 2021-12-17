FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $84.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Centene by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 190.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

