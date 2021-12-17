FY2021 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Reduced by Analyst

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.