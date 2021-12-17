FY2021 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

