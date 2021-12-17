FY2023 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Cut by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

NYSE MDT opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $101.23 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

