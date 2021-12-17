G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GMVD) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 22nd

G Medical Innovations’ (NASDAQ:GMVD) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. G Medical Innovations had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ GMVD opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19. G Medical Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the third quarter worth $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the third quarter worth $47,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

