G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,072,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 603,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 249,908 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,445 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 2,225,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.17.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

