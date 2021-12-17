Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GALKF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 49,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,488. Galantas Gold has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

