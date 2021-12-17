Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
GALKF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 49,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,488. Galantas Gold has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
