Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives $9.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

GRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 9,394,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

