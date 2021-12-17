GameCredits Market Cap Tops $30.65 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $30.65 million and $73,861.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00312663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,302,144 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

