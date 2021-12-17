GamerCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $27.07 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.07 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.99 or 0.08088533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00078266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99892346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002717 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,048,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

