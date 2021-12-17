Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Purchases $137,130.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

