Gas Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00012818 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $59.52 million and $6.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.59 or 0.08214034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,687.16 or 0.99659341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

