GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. GCM Grosvenor reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GCM Grosvenor.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 295,832 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

