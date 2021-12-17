GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the November 15th total of 995,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 101,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.03. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

