General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43. General Dynamics reported earnings of $3.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $202.20. 2,645,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

