General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.