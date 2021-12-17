Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENI traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $7.49. 48,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.