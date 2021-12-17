George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie Sells 23,770 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,034.72.

WN opened at C$147.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$137.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$130.35. The company has a market cap of C$21.79 billion and a PE ratio of 49.24. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$149.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.43.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

